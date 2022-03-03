First American Trust FSB Purchases 282 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,765. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

