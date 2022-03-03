Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.28. 5,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,252. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -719.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

