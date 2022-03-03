FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after buying an additional 548,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 162.3% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,133,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,913 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MGI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,499. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

