CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $199.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $199,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $305.68 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

