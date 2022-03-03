Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.64. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,029. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

