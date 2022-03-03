Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,341. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

