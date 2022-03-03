Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Puma in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.03 ($128.13).

ETR:PUM traded up €0.66 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €77.10 ($86.63). The company had a trading volume of 780,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.91 and a 200 day moving average of €101.32. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. Puma has a 1 year low of €80.32 ($90.25) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($129.66).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

