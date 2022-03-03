Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

