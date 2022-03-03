Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Repay by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Repay by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Repay by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Repay by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

