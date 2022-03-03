PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,394. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

