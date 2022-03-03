Hooker Furniture Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furniture has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:HOFT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,913. The stock has a market cap of $254.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.90. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

