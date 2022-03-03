Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $375.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.55 and a 200-day moving average of $359.44. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

