BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146,067 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,149 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.