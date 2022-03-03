Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.
Shares of JRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,659. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
