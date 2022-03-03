Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.5% over the last three years.

Shares of JRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,659. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

