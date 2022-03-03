Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3,843.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 587,787.1% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in General Mills by 277.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,272 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

GIS traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

