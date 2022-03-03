First American Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $51.61. 767,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,178,500. The stock has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

