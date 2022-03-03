First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 131,139 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $211,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.84. 19,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,941. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.