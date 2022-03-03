Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 140,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,590. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 391,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

