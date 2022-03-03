Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. 9,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

