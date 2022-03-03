Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,570. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

