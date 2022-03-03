Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FUJHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 216,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Subaru has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

