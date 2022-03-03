Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declines By 81.9%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.04. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $97.51 and a 52 week high of $133.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

