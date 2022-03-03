The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of RTL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 7,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,229. The company has a market cap of $896.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -283.32%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after buying an additional 131,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,797,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 176,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTL shares. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

