Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

