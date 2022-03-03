Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $104.88

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 21.08%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.