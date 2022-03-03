Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,039,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

