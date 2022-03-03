Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 1,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 209,745 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

