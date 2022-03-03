Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s previous close.

AEZS traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.47. 25,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,250. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

