Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s previous close.
AEZS traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$0.47. 25,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,250. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
