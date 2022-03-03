Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Sotera Health traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 8413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

