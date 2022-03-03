Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $15.48

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $16.20. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 10,930 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
