The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,300 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 7,424,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of TGODF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,913. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.