Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,302 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.89.
SLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.
About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
