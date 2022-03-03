Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,302 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.89.

SLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

