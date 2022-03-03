Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 5.9%

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 3,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

