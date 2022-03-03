Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.27. 7,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,112,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after buying an additional 274,609 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.