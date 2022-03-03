BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.88 and last traded at $200.46. Approximately 2,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 249,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.20.

BGNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.81.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

