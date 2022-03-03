Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,327. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.