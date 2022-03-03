Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 92.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 13,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $28,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

