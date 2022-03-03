Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $111.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,654. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.