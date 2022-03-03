Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $485.07. 11,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

