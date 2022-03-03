Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $338.87 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.46 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.24 and a 200-day moving average of $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

