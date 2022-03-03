Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.22. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.