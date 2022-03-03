Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of PSTG opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

