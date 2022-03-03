GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.99 and last traded at $53.14. Approximately 1,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.29.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 122.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

