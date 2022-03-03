Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,055. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

