CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 86,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

