Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) PT at $1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HESAY. UBS Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,460.67) to €1,429.00 ($1,605.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $137.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average of $157.27. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $190.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.