Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $32.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

