Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 8,375 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,455,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,437,000 after buying an additional 88,597 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 39,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

