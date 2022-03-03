Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.59. 403,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191,538. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

