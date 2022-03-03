Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,054 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 220,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,875. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

